A gathering, to raise a glass to a much missed Burnley stonemason, blossomed into a charity pub crawl that raised the grand total of £1,906.

Family and friends arranged to meet in the four local venues that Clarets fan Lee Hunt, who died in November aged 53, used to frequent. As the number of people who expressed an interest in joining the toast increased Lee’s older brother Darren, along with friends Damian Pickles and Alex Hobson, decided to make the day a charitable event for Pendleside Hospice, where Lee spent his final days.

The venues chosen for the mini pub crawl were Rosegrove Unity, Sycamore Farm, Lane Ends and George IV. It took place on Saturday, February 1st, five days before Lee’s birthday. Darren said: “People were extremely generous and our target of £500 was smashed out of the water. I would like to thank every single person that donated, and Lindsay Pickles for 'putting a shift in' with the collection buckets.”

And, in a fitting tribute to Lee a cheque for the amount raised was handed over to the hospice in what was regarded as his seat in Sycamore Farm.