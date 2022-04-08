£208k funding will help communities stay active in Burnley

Active Lancashire – a charity that supports individuals, businesses and communities in becoming more physically and economically active – will be allocating the funds to projects and groups who work with people with disabilities, disadvantaged children, ethnically diverse communities, those with long term health conditions and more.

The funding has been provided to Active Lancashire following a further bid to Sport England’s Together Fund. The fund was set up in April 2020 as part of Sport England’s support package to help the physical activity sector in Lancashire continue to support people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Prior to the new funding, Active Lancashire has already accessed £352,000 through the Together Fund, supporting 98 community organisations and clubs across the county. So far this has included Burnley’s Community Tennis Club, Rugby Club and Burnley Leisure.

Groove n Glow in Burnley

As well as funds being allocated for specific projects run by clubs, future plans include the delivery of training courses and mentoring run in collaboration with Spring Into Action CIC, which will help coaches and instructors understand how to be more inclusive for people with learning disabilities.

Work will also take place to engage influencers within ethnically diverse communities, working with community leaders to promote activities and healthier living.

Grants will also be provided to groups based within deprived areas, to provide children living there with access to swimming lessons during school holidays.

The Together Fund has recently supported Groove N Glow in Burnley, an aerobic inspired workout group for women, to reopen its doors after lockdowns.

Andrea Pilling, Groove N Glow founder, said: “Restrictions meant that it wasn’t always financially viable to deliver classes, but the funding meant that an instructor could return to provide these much needed sessions. It helped us support these ladies not just to be physically active again but to venture out of a very isolated time.