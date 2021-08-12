Proud Primet pupils celebrate GCSE results

Emily Gott and Emilija Ramasauskaite, who were part of the award-winning Primet Teens Netball team, are planning careers as a primary teacher and journalist respectively after receiving their results. Emily will be progressing to Nelson and Colne College to study A Levels in History, English Language and Sociology while Emilija is progressing to Burnley College to study A Levels in History, English Language and Media Studies.

Former Head Boy, Tamoor Ahmad will be studying A Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Geography at Burnley College before pursuing a career as a doctor – the same career choice as Abdul Tariq who will be studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics at Nelson and Colne College.

Sullivan McConachie is also progressing to Nelson and Colne College to study a BTEC in Art before pursuing a career in the fashion industry as a costume designer and Himra Javed is also going to Nelson and Colne College, securing an Apprenticeship in Accountancy.

Some of the Primet GCSE pupils

Colne Primet Academy Principal, Dean Lythgoe said: “We have a saying at Primet that we are Proud to be Primet and I am most definitely proud of this dedicated group of students, who haven’t let anything stand in the way of achieving their first choice next steps.