Property developer invites charities and community groups in Clitheroe to apply for £500 funding pot

Taylor Wimpey is offering the opportunity for two good causes in Clitheroe and Longridge to kick start 2020 with a £500 donation each.

The home builder is inviting the community to let them know which local groups, organisations or individuals they think are deserving of a helping hand towards achieving their New Year's goals. Be it a contribution towards some much-needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you.

Local residents can submit their suggestions by e-mailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to TWMCommunityChest@onebrandmagic.co.uk.

All nominations will need to be received by Friday, February 14th, and only one e-mail per person will be counted. The two groups, organisations or individual with the most nominations will each be awarded a £500 donation.

Chloe Dunn, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey, Manchester, said: “We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a deserving group, organisation or individual in Clitheroe

and Longridge to start the new year with a donation. We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we’re building and hope that our support will go some way towards helping the winners of our competition to achieve their 2020 goals. We look forward to receiving your nominations and announcing the chosen causes in March.”