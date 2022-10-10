Jay, who presents the popular BBC show The Repair Shop, himself learned to read with the support of Read Easy UK, a charity with 50 affiliated groups and 1,100 volunteers providing free one-to-one reading coaching.

Jay struggled to learn to read as a child and was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 31.

The charity estimates that in Burnley eight per cent of the adult population struggle to read in a way that impacts daily life which is around 4,500 people.

In Pendle this is a further 5.5% which amounts to 3000.

There are seven million people across the UK with very low literacy skills, and there are 2.4 million adults in England who can barely read. Struggling to read can affect adults’ confidence and self-esteem, which can be improved by following Read Easy’s programme of tuition.

Readers are encouraged to attend sessions twice a week for around half an hour to follow the charity’s ‘Turning Pages’ adult reading programme.

Karen Wood of Read Easy said: "Not being able to read properly can affect all aspects of your daily life, from not being able to decipher signs or notices in shops to prescriptions.

"Many adults are reluctant to attend a conventional setting to learn to read because of the stigma attached to it so our scheme involves learning in a more relaxed environment."

Established in 2011, the group's priority is to establish new groups in larger conurbations where there is evidence of high numbers of adults with low literacy. There are around 80 Read Easy groups in England with 1,400 volunteers leading the groups and delivering reading coaching.

Read Easy is the umbrella body which supports volunteers to set up Read Easy groups in their communities.

Working in partnership with Burnley Together, a meeting will be held this week to establish the Burnley Read Easy group.