Prizes presented at annual Clitheroe allotments competition

Mrs Kelly Seed, winner of the garden section, with the Mayor of Clitheroe

The Mayor of Clitheroe, Coun. Simon O'Rourke presented prizes to the winners at a special ceremony.

There are over 120 allotments across Clitheroe Town Council’s four sites. The judges commented on the particularly high standard of Mrs Seed’s garden, especially noteworthy as Mrs Seed has only had her allotment since 2019.

Mr Howarth, winner of the pigeon section of the competition, is a stalwart of the Clitheroe Homing Society and has had his allotments since 1987.

Mr Fran Howarth, winner of the pigeon section with the Mayor of Clitheroe

Garden section winners: 1, Mrs K Seed; 2, Mrs O Moore; 3, Mr and Mrs Ormerod.