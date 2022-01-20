Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal visit: Live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Clitheroe
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Clitheroe Community Hospital to learn about the severe challenges faced by staff in the face of the pandemic.
Their Royal Highnesses are meeting GPs, nurses and others who work across the Ribble Valley community, both to understand their experiences and to congratulate them on continuing to deliver a high standard of care for elderly and sick patients.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Clitheroe Community Hospital
- The royal couple want to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic
- They will also be asking about how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce
Royals’ best friend
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say ‘hello’ to Alfie, the newest member of Clitheroe Community Hospital team. The apricot cockapoo puppy will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and colleagues at the hospital.
Feeling the cold
There’s nothing quite like that biting Lancashire chill. Prince William rubbing his hands to keep warm while talking with staff.
‘Huge boost’ to staff
Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital say Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit provides "a huge boost" to the entire team at a time when colleagues are feeling exhausted.
Prince William sits down with staff
Prince William is talking with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital about their struggles during the pandemic
‘Amazing!'
Mrs Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together said it was ‘amazing’ that the royals had chosen to come to Clitheroe
Prince William and Kate now meeting with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are meeting with GPs, nurses and others who work across the community, to gain a better understanding of the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Clitheroe
Their Royal Highnesses are about to embark on a tour of Clitheroe Community Hospital