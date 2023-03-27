The Primrose Community Nature Trust is hosting a public meeting.

The community can have its say about Primrose Nature Reserve in Clitheroe, ask questions and suggest ideas at a townhall-style meeting on Wednesday at St James’ School hall from 6pm.

Attendees will discuss how the nature reserve can be cared for as a community, including ideas for the next phase and how to raise the funds needed to achieve the plans that emerge.

The trust also wants to discuss how it can ramp up its volunteer program. To help it do this, it has now completed a detailed eco-management plan.

Please register at https://www.primrosecommunitynaturetrust.org/ to attend the meeting.

