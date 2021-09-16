Preview night by Burnley theatre group will be a taster for those who fancy treading the boards
Keen actors have been invited to a preview evening by a Burnley theatre company to give them a taster of the 2022 season's shows.
The Garrick Theatre Group is also looking for costume makers and those interested in helping out with all aspects of their productions.
Taking place at St Stephen's Church in Burnley next Friday (September 24th) at 7.30pm, the plays previewed are Be My Baby, which will be staged in February, Prescription for Murder, which is scheduled for April, and Educating Rita which the group hopes to put on in June.
The directors of each play will give a presentation on the plot and characters.
The company recently staged its first production in its new home, Burnley Youth Theatre. The group has returned to Burnley after a number of years performing at the ACE Centre in Nelson.
Further information is available on the theatre group website at www.thegarrick.org