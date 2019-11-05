Pretty Ribble Valley pub up for title of best in country

The Swan with Two Necks, in Pendleton, has been named in a shortlist to win a prestigious national award.

The picturesque establishment is among four pubs from across the country competing for the Campaign for Real Ale pub of the year award.

Having previously scooped the title in 2014, the Swan With Two Necks is no stranger to the competition. An outstanding and recently renovated traditional pub, it is set in a pretty village with plenty of outdoor seating plus lovely open fires when the weather grows colder. It boasts five constantly changing ales and one real cider alongside delicious home-cooked food and is a favourite for locals and visitors alike.

Owners Steve and Christine Dilworth have run it for 30 years and are dedicated to CAMRA, helping to sign up new members and always providing an interesting range of beers.

Other finalists in the competition include the George & Dragon in Hudswell, the Bell in Aldworth, Berkshire and the Red Lion in Preston, Hertfordshire.

Angela Aspin, CAMRA Regional Director, said: “Congratulations to the Swan With Two Necks - a very deserving finalist in the prestigious Pub of the Year competition. We wish them luck as they enter the final round of judging, and hope they bring the crown to the West Pennines this year!"

All of the pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers - never paid entries. They are judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and quality of beer.

Each of the four finalists will be presented with their super regional award at local events over the coming weeks. The four finalists will then have a chance to win the National Pub of the Year title for 2019, which will be announced in February 2020.