Preston potter Christine Cherry gets to meet designer Orla Kiely and wins a place in next round of The Great Pottery Throwdown
Preston potter Christine Cherry's talent for ceramics has secured her a place in next week's episode of The Great Pottery Throwdown.
Youth worker Christine, a former teacher, who lives in Penwortham is now among the final six contestants in this year's Throwdown series.
Last Sunday evening, when episode six aired with a theme of the 1960s, competitors were asked to create a pair of vessels coated in a 1960s' style glaze.
They also had to show their talent for decorating pottery with a colourful repeating pattern. The latter challenge was judged by designer Orla Kiely who is renowned for her work featuring repeat motifs.
Posting on Facebook after the show Christine,57, said: "I absolutely loved this week as I got the chance to do some of the carving that I really enjoy doing. Although by doing this I did make glazing harder as I had to paint transparent glaze into all of the gaps that I had carved out and then individually paint coloured glazes into each and every squareI"
Earlier she wrote:"I still can't believe that we got to meet @orlakiely #stillpinchingmyself."