The Preston postman swopped his postie uniform for something a little more empowering and his skin tight outfit certainly captured the attention of the 10K crowd at the weekend.

Chris, a 34-year-old father of two, squeezed into the blue Power Rangers’ suit on Sunday for a very good cause – to help meet his charity fundraising target to take part in this year’s London marathon.

Chris Bibby powering on at the annual Chorley 10k Photo: Paul Heyes.

Not content with merely running the Chorley 10K in the eye catching costume, Chris, who is originally from Burnley and who loved the Power Rangers as a child, ensured his run included some fun extras, including air kicks and high fives.

He said: “It was good. I played to the crowds. I was jumping doing flying kicks – or was trying to. As a reasonably fit lad the distance didn’t phase me but doing it in a fully covered Blue Power Ranger suit was a different story. Visibility wasn’t great in the suit and the breathing proved difficult along with the heat, but I did it and it was such an electric atmosphere. Huge credit to the people of Chorley, it was well supported within Astley Park and the town centre."

He hopes his Power Ranger outfit also drew attention to the cause he is raising cash for. He explained that after several unsuccessful attempts he has finally gained a place in the 2022 London marathon on Sunday, October 2, running for Rock FM’s Cash for Kids charity.

He said: “I have a charity place in this year’s iconic event which has come with a fundraising target of £2022. I am relishing both the fundraising side of things and the running challenge itself on the country’s biggest stage. The London Marathon is something I have always wanted to do and I’m delighted that I have the opportunity through Cash for Kids.”

Postman Chris Bibby pictured with his daughter Eden, aged one Photo: Neil Cross

The Chorley 10K was one of his first fundraisers and he is also busy organising a mega summer raffle. He is appealing to local businesses to support hi fundraising with raffle prize donations.

He said: “Cash for Kids do wonderful things and help in everyday situations for children and young people that may have disability, live in poverty or be generally deprived or in need. If anyone could donate anything in terms of raffle prizes whether it be a voucher for their business or a product itself it would be awesome."

Originally Chris, who attended Gawthorpe High School, had wondered about running the marathon for a heart charity in memory of his late mother Susan who died suddenly in 2017 from a heart problem. But he decided she would also most definitely approve of a charity which benefits children. He said: “She would be delighted. She would be proud.”

As to whether he might run the London Marathon in a Power Rangers suit, Chris may be a good sport who has previously run both the Loch Ness and Liverpool marathons for charity, but the answer is definitely no. He said: “It was like a morph suit and quite tight … I don’t think I ever want to wear it again!”

Photo Neil Cross; Chris Bibby dressed as power ranger for Chorley 10k and is running the London marathon

If you can donate raffle prizes contact him via [email protected]

See Chris’s fundraising page here