Preston mum appeals to teenager Jayden Allan to come home nearly two weeks after he went missing
A Preston mum whose teenage son has been missing from home since January 19 has appealed to him to make contact.
Fiona Allan says she just wants Jayden, 14, to return home. She said: "We don't know where he is and I am very worried ... it has been so long. I just want him home."
Last week police issued an appeal for Jayden, who is described a being white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair. Lancshire Constabulary shared a message on Facebook saying: "We are growing increasingly concerned for missing Jayden Allan."
He was last seen leaving his home address in Preston at around 4pm on Wednesday January 19.
Jayden who has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester areas was wearing a black Adidas coat, black pants and grey and white coloured trainers.
Police ask if you have see Jayden or know of his whereabouts to contact 101 and quote log reference 1560 of January 19.