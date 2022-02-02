Fiona Allan says she just wants Jayden, 14, to return home. She said: "We don't know where he is and I am very worried ... it has been so long. I just want him home."

Last week police issued an appeal for Jayden, who is described a being white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair. Lancshire Constabulary shared a message on Facebook saying: "We are growing increasingly concerned for missing Jayden Allan."

He was last seen leaving his home address in Preston at around 4pm on Wednesday January 19.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Allan - his mum has appealed to him to return home and police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" about his disappearance

Jayden who has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester areas was wearing a black Adidas coat, black pants and grey and white coloured trainers.