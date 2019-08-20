Porsche cars head to Ribble Valley roads for inaugural Red Rose Run

High performance Porsche sports cars - collectively worth millions of pounds - were spotted travelling through the scenic roads of the Ribble Valley.

More than 50 Porsche drivers took part in the 83-mile Lancashire drive out raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The Red Rose Run began from the new Porsche Centre Preston in Watery Lane. The route offered a scenic drive through Preston and the Ribble Valley. There was a brief stop at the Bridge House Farm Tea Rooms at Wray, near Caton. Then the drivers finished at the Classic Car Show at Stonyhurst College, Hurst Green, where they were parked up from noon onwards for visitors to view.

Porsche Club GB, Lancashire Region, David Baker said: “The Red Rose Run has become a firm favourite in our club diary. It’s the perfect blend of friendship, beautiful scenery and iconic motoring."