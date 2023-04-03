News you can trust since 1877
Popular Hapton Lunch Club receives cash windfall from councillors to help secure its future

A long running and popular lunch club has received £900 from Burnley Council’s local member grants scheme.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

Secured by Coun. Coun. Alan Hosker, working with Hapton’s borough councillor Jamie McGowan, the money will allow the club to continue the work it does to provide a Tuesday lunch for those over the age of 50.

Sheila Livesey, who runs the club, said: “We are all very appreciative as it now means we can go ahead with our summer outing and other social events this year. With costs rising, after buying food, paying the rent and wages we are struggling. So I would like to say a big thank you from us all.

Coun. Coun. Hosker (third from left) and Hapton borough councillor Jamie McGowan with members of Hapton Lunch Club
“It’s really important that this club can carry on, not only because it’s a good social for those who come, but we look out for one another.”

The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Hapton Methodist Church. A discounted meal is on offer, plus a raffle, bingo and games.

Burnley Council