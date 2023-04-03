Secured by Coun. Coun. Alan Hosker, working with Hapton’s borough councillor Jamie McGowan, the money will allow the club to continue the work it does to provide a Tuesday lunch for those over the age of 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Livesey, who runs the club, said: “We are all very appreciative as it now means we can go ahead with our summer outing and other social events this year. With costs rising, after buying food, paying the rent and wages we are struggling. So I would like to say a big thank you from us all.

Coun. Coun. Hosker (third from left) and Hapton borough councillor Jamie McGowan with members of Hapton Lunch Club

“It’s really important that this club can carry on, not only because it’s a good social for those who come, but we look out for one another.”