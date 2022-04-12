Popular Burnley choir dedicates concert to the people of Ukraine
There was a real poignancy to Burnley Municipal Choir’s latest concert which was dedicated to the people of Ukraine.
The women of the choir wore a blue and yellow flower brooch and the men a pin badge of the Ukrainian flag. All proceeds from these and other efforts were passed on for humanitarian relief.
That the main offering of the evening was Verdi’s powerful and evocative Requiem added another layer of emotion to the evening. Although a
setting of the Roman Catholic Latin Mass it is more operatic in style than sacred.
Under the leadership of their conductor Nigel Wilkinson, the concert began with a rendition of Verdi’s overture to his Opera Nabucco played by the East Lancs. Sinfonia.
The concert includes the Ukrainian national anthem, before showcasing Verdi’s magnificent Requiem featuring soloists Bass Dean Robinson, Kathleen Wilkinson and Indian tenor Amar Muchala.
The end of the Requiem, the Libera Me featured the choir and soprano soloist Linda Richardson.