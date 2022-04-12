The women of the choir wore a blue and yellow flower brooch and the men a pin badge of the Ukrainian flag. All proceeds from these and other efforts were passed on for humanitarian relief.

That the main offering of the evening was Verdi’s powerful and evocative Requiem added another layer of emotion to the evening. Although a

setting of the Roman Catholic Latin Mass it is more operatic in style than sacred.

Burnley Municipal Choir dedicated their latest concert to the people of Ukraine

Under the leadership of their conductor Nigel Wilkinson, the concert began with a rendition of Verdi’s overture to his Opera Nabucco played by the East Lancs. Sinfonia.

The concert includes the Ukrainian national anthem, before showcasing Verdi’s magnificent Requiem featuring soloists Bass Dean Robinson, Kathleen Wilkinson and Indian tenor Amar Muchala.