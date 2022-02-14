Popular and world famous toy is helping Ribble Valley churches to re-build links with families as doors re-open after Covid-19
Two Ribble Valley churches are using LEGO bricks to rebuild links with local families after many months of being closed during the pandemic.
Chatburn Methodist and St Paul’s, Low Moor, are using the popular construction toy to deliver after school activities for primary school children and accompanying adults. LEGO is used for building famous Bible story scenes and exploring faith issues in creative ways.
Mission enabler Harriet Roberts from Chatburn Methodist Church and Rev Catherine Hale-Heighway from Christ Church, Chatburn, have been working closely together in the village to deliver a free LEGO church which runs on Tuesdays after school in the Methodist chapel.
Chatburn’s session is so successful that Rev Catherine is opening a second club at her other church, St Paul’s, Low Moor in Clitheroe, where an appeal for LEGO resulted in thousands of second hand bricks being donated.
Rev Catherine said: "People have been clearing out their attics and bringing us box loads of bricks which are all being washed and sorted into boxes of different colours ready for our new sessions at St Paul’s which are also on Tuesdays and start on February 22nd, from 3.30pm."