Popular and world famous toy is helping Ribble Valley churches to re-build links with families as doors re-open after Covid-19

Chatburn Methodist and St Paul’s, Low Moor, are using the popular construction toy to deliver after school activities for primary school children and accompanying adults. LEGO is used for building famous Bible story scenes and exploring faith issues in creative ways.

Mission enabler Harriet Roberts from Chatburn Methodist Church and Rev Catherine Hale-Heighway from Christ Church, Chatburn, have been working closely together in the village to deliver a free LEGO church which runs on Tuesdays after school in the Methodist chapel.

Chatburn’s session is so successful that Rev Catherine is opening a second club at her other church, St Paul’s, Low Moor in Clitheroe, where an appeal for LEGO resulted in thousands of second hand bricks being donated.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mission enabler Harriet Roberts (right) with Rev Catherine Hale-Heighway are using LEGO bricks to re build links with local families after covid