Poppy Appeal goal for Fulledge Colts YFC

A junior football team from Burnley ended the year on a high - by making a match-winning donation to the Royal British Legion.

Fulledge Colts Youth Football Club presented a cheque for £400 to the Burnley and Padiham branch of the RBL at its office in Burnley Market Hall.

Club secretary Trish Howard said: "The money will go towards the Legion's Poppy Appeal, where it will be used to contribute towards all the good work the members do helping out local people.

"The money was raised by the club donating £1 for each player we have signed on at the club."