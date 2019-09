Car owners in the village of Whalley are being urged to be their guard and to remove valuables from vehicles after a number of thefts.

Thieves have been targeting cars and escaping unseen with the goods.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Please be vigilant as we have received reports of theft from vehicles in the area overnight (Monday into Tuesday).

"Please secure your vehicles and don’t leave valuables on show. Where possible, remove them all together."