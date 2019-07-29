Police warn Pendle residents against leaving windows open in hot weather

Police are urging residents in Pendle to keep their windows and doors locked at all times after a spate of burglaries.

During the warm weather, offenders have snuck into homes overnight via insecure doors or windows and escaped unseen with goods.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "There has been a recent increase in burglaries in the Pendle area. These have all occurred overnight and the vast majority have involved insecure doors or windows. During the warmer nights please be mindful to secure all doors and windows, particularly on the ground floor.

"Anyone wishing to call the non-emergency police contact should call 101 or alternatively, for all emergencies, please call 999."