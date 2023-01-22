Police want to see speak to this man in connection to reports of assault in Burnley
Do you recognise this man?
Lancashire Police want to speak to him in connection with an alleged assault which happened in Westgate, Burnley, at 2.39am today (Sunday January 21).
The suspect ran off after being disturbed.
No arrest has been made but enquiries are being made to locate the suspect.
A police spokesman said: “Although this is being treated as an isolated incident reassurance patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.”
Do you have information or CCTV or dashcam footage?
Email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 154 of January 22, 2023.