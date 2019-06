Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing teen from Burnley.

Jack Hardman (18) has been missing from home since Thursday June 13th.

Jack is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build, brown hair and was last seen wearing black ripped skinny jeans, grey hoodie and black trainers.

He has links to Manchester and could have travelled out of the Burnley area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference number LC-20190615-0793.