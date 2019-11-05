Police officer assaulted and two men arrested in Nelson drugs bust

Two men have been arrested after being found in possession of Class A and B drugs.

A female police officer was also assaulted during the incident, which happened during a "stop-check" at a property in Chapel House Road on Monday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A productive stop check on Chapel House Road resulted in two men being arrested after being found in possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

"Their car was also seized and they are now spending the night in a quiet room with nothing, but their own thoughts for company.

"One of the men during the arrest thought it would be wise to assault one of the arresting officers, but fortunately for her, her colleagues weren’t too far away and gladly came to her assistance."