Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Burnley
Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Philip Junior was last seen in Burnley on Wednesday wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers.
He is 5ft 6in with brown hair, which is short on the sides, and longer on top.
Officers believe he may be in the Blackpool area, but he also has links to Burnley and Southport.
If you see him, phone 999.
If you have any information that could help the police find him, please call 101 quoting log 1395 of 30th July.