Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Burnley

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Junior was last seen in Burnley on Wednesday wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers.

He is 5ft 6in with brown hair, which is short on the sides, and longer on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe he may be in the Blackpool area, but he also has links to Burnley and Southport.

If you see him, phone 999.

If you have any information that could help the police find him, please call 101 quoting log 1395 of 30th July.