Police looking for 55-year-old woman missing from Burnley
Officers say they are “really worried” about Joanne Clegg, who was last seen in Westwood Road yesterday at 5-50pm.
Joanne is 5ft 7, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a purple coat, light pink/orange jumper and blue skinny jeans. She normally wears glasses but the police believe she has left her only pair at home.
She has links to Burnley, Lancaster, and Bolton, but police believe she could be anywhere in Greater Manchester or West Yorkshire.
A Burnley and Padiham Police spokesperson said: “It is unusual for Joanne to go missing and we believe she is driving a silver Nissan Qashqai, registration KR67 0AJ. We believe the Qashqai was last seen on the eastbound section of the M62 between junctions 21 and 22 at approximately 8pm. If you see the vehicle parked up anywhere, please call Lancashire Police straight away on 999."
For immediate sightings of Joanne or her car, call 999. For non-immediate sightings, call 101, quoting log 1247 of 12th February, 2025.