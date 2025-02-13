Police looking for 55-year-old woman missing from Burnley

The police are looking for a 55-year-old woman who is missing from Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they are “really worried” about Joanne Clegg, who was last seen in Westwood Road yesterday at 5-50pm.

Joanne is 5ft 7, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a purple coat, light pink/orange jumper and blue skinny jeans. She normally wears glasses but the police believe she has left her only pair at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has links to Burnley, Lancaster, and Bolton, but police believe she could be anywhere in Greater Manchester or West Yorkshire.

Joanne Clegg, who is missing from Burnley.

A Burnley and Padiham Police spokesperson said: “It is unusual for Joanne to go missing and we believe she is driving a silver Nissan Qashqai, registration KR67 0AJ. We believe the Qashqai was last seen on the eastbound section of the M62 between junctions 21 and 22 at approximately 8pm. If you see the vehicle parked up anywhere, please call Lancashire Police straight away on 999."

For immediate sightings of Joanne or her car, call 999. For non-immediate sightings, call 101, quoting log 1247 of 12th February, 2025.