Keith Tasker, 41, of Ullswater Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, which officers say is out of character.

He is described as 5ft 8in, of proportionate build, with short brown hair and green eyes.

Have you seen Keith Tasker?

Keith has links to Burnley and the surrounding areas.