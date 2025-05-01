Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have issued an update on a man they believed to be “acting strangely” in a Burnley park.

Officers posted on Facebook earlier today to ask the public for its help to identify a man they wanted to speak to in Thompson Park. A police spokesperson said the man has attended Burnley Police Station and spoken to officers and that “no criminal offences have taken place”.

They said: “The man, who is in his 80s, believed he was acting as a Good Samaritan – though his behaviour was initially misconstrued. We are satisfied the man acted with good intentions and that no criminal offences have taken place.

"We have seen multiple comments alleging criminality and that some people were frustrated by the wording of the post. We want to reassure you that we will always try to give you as much information as we can, however, sometimes there are legal and/or investigative reasons why we can’t disclose everything. While we appreciate the fantastic support you always give us, we would kindly ask that people don’t engage in unhelpful speculation that causes unnecessary concern.”