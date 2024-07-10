Police issue update into sudden death of man in Burnley
Police officers were called to an address on Harley Street in the Ightenhill area of town at about 3-20pm on Saturday, March 2nd after Paul Inskip was found with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital but sadly died there on Saturday, March 9th. A post-mortem examination showed Mr Inskip (55) from Burnley died from a head injury.
A police spokesman has now issued the following statement in relation to the investigation into Mr Inskip’s death.
The statement reads: “Following thorough enquiries, we have now concluded the police investigation and Paul’s death is no longer being treated as a criminal inquiry. A file will be passed to HM Coroner and the matter will proceed to inquest.
“Our thoughts remain with Paul’s loved ones at this time.”