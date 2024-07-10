Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update following the unexplained death of a man in Burnley in March, which was originally treated as a criminal enquiry.

Police officers were called to an address on Harley Street in the Ightenhill area of town at about 3-20pm on Saturday, March 2nd after Paul Inskip was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died there on Saturday, March 9th. A post-mortem examination showed Mr Inskip (55) from Burnley died from a head injury.

A police spokesman has now issued the following statement in relation to the investigation into Mr Inskip’s death.

The statement reads: “Following thorough enquiries, we have now concluded the police investigation and Paul’s death is no longer being treated as a criminal inquiry. A file will be passed to HM Coroner and the matter will proceed to inquest.