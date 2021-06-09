Police invite public to join them in litter pick day in Nelson
Police officers in Pendle are leading a community clean up in Nelson today.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 9:43 am
Part of the force's community engagement, officers are working in partnership with Pendle Council. Any volunteers who would like to help them are more than welcome.
Bags and litter pickers will be provided but volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.
The team are in the Marsden area, including Marsden Park, from 9am.
At 10:30am they will be in Southfield including Walverden school, Pine Street and surrounding streets.
From 1pm they will cover Cloverhill, Walverden park and surrounding areas. From 2-30pm they will be at Walverden quarry hill and surrrounding area and at 4pm Whitefield and Lomeshaye Road area.