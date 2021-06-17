Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Burnley man (29)
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 29-year-old Ben Sayner, who is missing from his home in Burnley.
He was last seen in the Accrington Road area at around noon yesterday (Wednesday)
Ben is described as 6ft tall, with brown hair and of a slim build. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit pants and black trainers.
He is believed to have links to the Gannow/Ightenhill area and also Harle Syke area.
A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Ben's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.
"Ben was last seen wearing the clothing in the photo attached. If you have seen Ben or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1722 of 16/06/21."