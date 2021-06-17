Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Burnley man (29)

He was last seen in the Accrington Road area at around noon yesterday (Wednesday)

Ben is described as 6ft tall, with brown hair and of a slim build. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit pants and black trainers.

He is believed to have links to the Gannow/Ightenhill area and also Harle Syke area.

Have you seen Ben Sayner? Police are becomingly increasingly concerned for his welfare

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Ben's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.