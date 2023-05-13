News you can trust since 1877
Police find body in hunt for missing Nelson man

A body has been found in the hunt for a missing man from Nelson.

By John Deehan
Published 13th May 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 08:58 BST

Police launched an appeal on Thursday asking members of the public if they had any information on the whereabouts of Brendan Halliwell.

Yesterday, officers were called to Robinson Lane, Brierfield, at 5-52pm to a report of a sudden death.

Police have found a body in BrierfieldPolice have found a body in Brierfield
Police have found a body in Brierfield
While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of Mr Halliwell, 47, of King Street Terrace, Nelson.

A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

