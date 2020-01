Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Nelson.



Steven Rawcliffe (34) has not been seen by his family since December 19th.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in. tall, with mousey brown hair, short stubble, blue eyes with a tooth missing at the front and he normally wears black tracksuits.

He is known to frequent Manchester city centre area and Blackpool.

If you have any information please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20200101-1487.