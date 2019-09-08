Police concern for missing young person in Burnley

Police in Burnley have said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing young person.

Police are continuing to search for Josh Wilson who has not been seen since September 6th.

He was last seen in the Brunshaw Road area of Burnley and has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8 in. tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoody, grey joggers and white trainers.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

If you have seen Josh or have any information, please call 101 quoting log reference LC-20190907-0008.