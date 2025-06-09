Police have revealed that a man was found dead in a property in Clitheroe last month.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a house in York Street in May to a report of a sudden death.

A Lancashire Police spokesman today said: “We were called at 10-12am on May 13th to York Street, Clitheroe, to a report of a sudden death.

“A man in his 60s was sadly found deceased at a property. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”