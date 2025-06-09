Police called to house in Clitheroe after report of sudden death of man

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST

Police have revealed that a man was found dead in a property in Clitheroe last month.

Officers were called to a house in York Street in May to a report of a sudden death.

A Lancashire Police spokesman today said: “We were called at 10-12am on May 13th to York Street, Clitheroe, to a report of a sudden death.

“A man in his 60s was sadly found deceased at a property. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”

