Police arrest two men in Gisburn as part of investigation into organised crime

Police made the arrests yesterday
Police made the arrests yesterday
Share this article

Two men wanted by police as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang have been arrested.


Brian Thexton (43) and Ronald Thexton (35), were arrested yesterday (Thursday, July 11) in the Gisburn area.

In May, officers, with support from Cumbria Police and Durham Police, had attempted to arrest both men in the Bishop Auckland area, but they made off from the scene.

The pair had been wanted by police in connection with a criminal gang believed to be responsible for thefts and burglaries committed in the last year totalling more than £1million.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of theft offences and are currently in custody.