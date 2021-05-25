Police arrest suspected drug driver in Whalley who tried to hide cannabis
A driver has been arrested after police found cannabis inside his vehicle.
Officers in the Ribble Valley stopped an Audi yesterday evening (Monday) driving through Whalley.
The driver was found in possession of cannabis and subsequently failed a drugs test.
A police spokesman said: "t didn’t take a drugs dog to sniff out the cannabis on the driver of the Audi tonight through Whalley. Police stopped the vehicle at Clitheroe and searched the driver who thought he could hide it. Cannabis was found on the driver who subsequently failed a drugs test too and was arrested.
"Another dangerous drugged driver off the roads."