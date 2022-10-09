Tia, who was last seen in Rawtenstall, has links to Burnley , Rossendale and Manchester .

Tia is around 5ft tall, slightly built with red/ brown hair which is shaved at the back and usually tied up at the top. She was last seen wearing LSW leggings, a bright coloured crop top, black trainers and a black puffer jacket with a grey material hood.