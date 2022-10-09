Police appeal to find missing teenage girl (14) who has links to Burnley
Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.
Tia, who was last seen in Rawtenstall, has links to Burnley, Rossendale and Manchester.
Tia is around 5ft tall, slightly built with red/ brown hair which is shaved at the back and usually tied up at the top. She was last seen wearing LSW leggings, a bright coloured crop top, black trainers and a black puffer jacket with a grey material hood.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 748 of 7th October.