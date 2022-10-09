News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to find missing teenage girl (14) who has links to Burnley

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:52 pm - 1 min read
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:52 pm

Tia, who was last seen in Rawtenstall, has links to Burnley, Rossendale and Manchester.

Read More

Read More
Shoppers warned to be on their guard for 'pick-pockets' in Burnley town centre's...

Tia is around 5ft tall, slightly built with red/ brown hair which is shaved at the back and usually tied up at the top. She was last seen wearing LSW leggings, a bright coloured crop top, black trainers and a black puffer jacket with a grey material hood.

Police have launched an appeal to find Tia (14) who has been missing since Friday

Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 748 of 7th October.

PoliceBurnleyManchester