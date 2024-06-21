Mark, who is missing from Nelson, is is 5ft 2, slim with short grey hair and has links to Burnley and Glasgow. He was last seen on Netherfield Road, Nelson, in the early evening on Tuesday (18th June). Police have made numerous enquiries to find Mark and are now asking for the public’s help.
