Police appeal to find man ((62) with links to Burnley who is missing from Nelson

Published 21st Jun 2024, 18:32 BST
Have you seen 62-year-old Mark Drummond?

Mark, who is missing from Nelson, is is 5ft 2, slim with short grey hair and has links to Burnley and Glasgow. He was last seen on Netherfield Road, Nelson, in the early evening on Tuesday (18th June). Police have made numerous enquiries to find Mark and are now asking for the public’s help.

