Police appeal for missing Pendle man with links to Burnley
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Colne man who has links to Nelson and Burnley.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:18 pm
Kevin Worth is described as a white male, 5ft. 2in. tall, of medium build, with short, shaved hair.
He was last seen wearing a thick padded wooly jumper in cream, and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 963 of 28th October.