Police appeal for missing Padiham teenager

Jake Taylor (16) was last seen in the Malvern Avenue area of town at 6-15pm yesterday.

He is white, 5ft 6ins, of a slim build, with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white cap.

Jake has links to Padiham and Burnley.

Jake Taylor

PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police straight away.

"Similarly, if Jake sees this appeal, I would ask that he gets in touch to let us know he is OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1347 of May 17, 2021.