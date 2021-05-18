Police appeal for missing Padiham teenager
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Padiham teenager.
Jake Taylor (16) was last seen in the Malvern Avenue area of town at 6-15pm yesterday.
He is white, 5ft 6ins, of a slim build, with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white cap.
Jake has links to Padiham and Burnley.
PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police straight away.
"Similarly, if Jake sees this appeal, I would ask that he gets in touch to let us know he is OK.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1347 of May 17, 2021.
For immediate sightings, call 999