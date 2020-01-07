Police appeal for missing Burnley man (32)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of James Clarke who is missing from his home in Burnley.

James was last seen at around 6-30pm on Saturday (January 4th) in the Hollingreaves Road area.

A police spokesman said: "James is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. His two front teeth in the middle of the bottom row are missing. James was last seen wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black building rigger type pull on boots. Aside from Burnley, he also has links to Leeds."

If you have any information at all that could help please contact police immediately on 01282 472123 or 101 quoting log number 1328 of January 6th.