Police appeal after spate of car damage in Billington

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a number of cars were vandalised over the weekend.

Offenders have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage after scratching numerous vehicles parked in Bridge End.

In the latest incident, a vehicle parked outside a house in Terrace Row was badly damaged.

Police investigations are continuing. Ribble Valley's PCSO Caroline Pemberton said: "The police have had reports over the weekend that several cars have been damaged in the vicinity of Bridge End. Enquiries are ongoing regarding CCTV and any potential witnesses. If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, please call police on 101."