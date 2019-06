Police are appealing for witnesses after a blue Suzuki crashed into the front of a house in Waterbarn Street.

The incident happened at 6-25pm yesterday (Thursday) and luckily no-one in the property was injured

One person has been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact PC 2838 Ellis 07966574870."