Please be sensible plea as Pendle's hospitality venues reopen

People can now meet in groups of up to 30 people outdoors and in groups of six, or two households, indoors.

Pubs and restaurants can serve customers indoors and venues including cinemas, museums, theatres, bowling alleys, children’s indoor play areas and concert halls can reopen.

Organised indoor sport can take place for all ages, including gym classes, and the rules for care home residents visiting out and receiving visitors have changed.

People can now have a drink indoors

Meanwhile, all holiday accommodation can reopen, including hotels and B&Bs. These can be used by groups of up to six people or two households.

As the restrictions start to relax more, Pendle Council is urging residents to keep following the Government’s rules and advice and to get vaccinated when you can.

Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s corporate director, said: “It’s good news that we’ve taken the next step in the roadmap, but it’s extremely important that we remain cautious and continue to do all we can to keep each other safe.

“Please work from home if you can and when travelling within the UK you should aim to do so safely and plan your journey in advance.”

Philip is urging everyone to continue to do your bit for Pendle by remembering to wash your hands and use hand sanitiser, wear a face mask and make space.

He added: “As restrictions ease it’s so important that we are sensible and continue to take these steps to ensure we don’t spread the virus.

“Get tested, with or without symptoms, and please self-isolate for 10 days if you test positive.

“The vaccination programme continues to roll out so if you’re invited, please protect yourself and others and get vaccinated.”

Businesses and organisations re-opening must follow Covid-19 secure rules to protect customers and staff.

Pendle Council has been providing Government Restart grants to help businesses re-open safely with all the right safety measures in place.

Details on how businesses must be Covid-19 secure and the support and advice available are on Pendle Council’s website www.pendle.gov.uk/covidsupport