Plastic free shop set to transform Clitheroe's shopping habits

Refillution, the Ribble Valley’s first zero waste shop, has opened its doors to customers in Clitheroe.

The shop's owner, Justine Williams, is leading the way in the fight against plastic and excess packaging by opening the shop in Castle Gate.

The shop stocks dried foods, cereals, pasta, rice, grains, pulses, local honeys, herbs and spices. Photo by Sarah Valentine

The mother-of-two said: "Our hope with Refillution is to create a community hub where we stock ethical products that support our wellbeing and the environment, share ideas and learnings, and be very much community led.”

Alongside consumables such as dried foods, cereals, pasta, rice, grains, pulses, local honeys, herbs and spices, Justine also stocks eco-friendly household and personal care items such as laundry detergents, hair care, sanitary items and cleaning products. Customers are advised to bring their own containers to decant their produce into and support the zero waste ethos. A natural caregiver by nature, the former health visitor and nurse explained how she intends to work with local ethical and organic suppliers, saying: “I want to make it as easy as possible to reduce waste and the use of single use plastics for our community in Clitheroe and surrounding areas, and support other local businesses such as our amazing market, our bakers, butchers, and organic growers to name just a few.”

Justine, who hails originally from Ramsbottom and is now a resident of Sawley, added: “I really believe in empowerment and I would love for us all to have the knowledge that helps us to make informed decisions for ourselves and our families that support not only our wellbeing but the wellbeing of our planet. With approximately 8 million pieces of plastic pollution finding their way into our oceans every day and the fact that the average person living in western Europe uses more than their own body weight in plastic every year, every single change that we can make will absolutely help our beautiful planet and our fellow inhabitants.’’

The retail outlet whose name is a play on the words revolution and solution, arose out of a growing demand from residents in the Ribble Valley who wish to shop sustainably, using ethical local suppliers with a very low environmental impact, and it joins local online retailer OceanClear who are also committed to being plastic free.

Some of the goods on offer. Photo Sarah Valentine

The shop address is 16 Castle Gate, Clitheroe, BB7 1AZ.