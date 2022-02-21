Plans to turn popular Burnley pub into a private home

Susan Wiaczek has been given planning permission to convert the Roggerham Gate Inn in Todmorden Road on the hills above Briercliffe into a private house.

Although the pub is still trading she and her husband, the current licensees, are seeking to retire and attempts to sell it as a going concern have failed.

Burnley Council planners have approved the change of use opening up the option for the couple to convert it into a family home.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission has been given to convert the Roggerham Gate Inn in Todmorden Road, Briercliffe, into a private house.

A supporting statement submitted to the authority said: “The only physical works to the building will be the removal of the bar.

“There will be no other external or internal changes to the building.

“The rear car park will be changed to a garden area at some time in the future.

“The application site is located approximately five kilometres North-East of Burnley Town Centre in open countryside and sits adjacent to a number of dwellings.

The Roggerham Gate in Todmorden Road, Briercliffe. Photo: Google Maps

“It consists of a large stone built public house which includes living accommodation.

“The building is of a permanent and substantial construction, is structurally sound and capable of conversion and any important architectural and historical features are retained.

“The building is currently in use as a public house.

“The conversion can be carried out without major extensions to the existing building or the construction of ancillary buildings.

“The conversion does not adversely affect the character, rural setting, and appearance of the surrounding landscape.

“The Roggerham Gate Inn has been up for sale with Kings Business Transfer since October 2010. When originally put on the market the asking price was £520,000.

“In 2016 following very little interest in the property and business, the price was reduced to £300,000.

“In 2019, improvements were made to the living quarters and as a result the price of the property and business was increased to £339,950

“During the 10 years the property has been on the market, there have been seven requested appointments for viewings, of which two were not attended.

“The public house is currently still trading.

“However, the applicants are currently looking to retire.

“It is considered that the evidence has shown that there is no future demand for a public house in this location.