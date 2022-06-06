Plans to build 47 hectare solar farm in Burnley branded a potential 'huge ugly blot'

Plans have been submitted to build a huge 47 hectare solar farm on farmland in Briercliffe, near to Queen Street Mill.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:46 am

The planning application is for a screening opinion on land at Todmorden Road, Cockden, in relation to a proposed solar farm and associated infrastructure.

However, one resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Burnley Express he is unhappy with the plans for several reasons.

He said: “The proposed development will cut off many existing rights of way, will be surrounded by security fencing and CCTV cameras and will be devastating for wildlife, residents and visitors.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The proposed solar farm in Briercliffe

Read More

Read More
Residents' fury over plans by Gleeson Homes to build 106 new homes on land dubbe...

“As can be seen on the map of the proposed development, it will be visible for miles around as well as bordering several properties. It will be a huge, ugly blot on Burnley that will be visible from thousands of properties and people using the surrounding hills and countryside for miles around.

"This won't just be a loss for Briercliffe, but potentially the whole of Burnley.”

BurnleyCCTV