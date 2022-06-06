The planning application is for a screening opinion on land at Todmorden Road, Cockden, in relation to a proposed solar farm and associated infrastructure.

However, one resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Burnley Express he is unhappy with the plans for several reasons.

He said: “The proposed development will cut off many existing rights of way, will be surrounded by security fencing and CCTV cameras and will be devastating for wildlife, residents and visitors.

The proposed solar farm in Briercliffe

“As can be seen on the map of the proposed development, it will be visible for miles around as well as bordering several properties. It will be a huge, ugly blot on Burnley that will be visible from thousands of properties and people using the surrounding hills and countryside for miles around.