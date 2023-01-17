Prospect Homes want to build the properties at Hollins Cross Farm off Woodplumpton Road in Burnley. But six objections have been received.

The 21-acre site would become an estate of two, three and four-bedroomed mainly detached houses of which 20 would be affordable homes.

Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee postponed making a decision last month after a further objection, but it has now been urged to grant the scheme planning permission.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the scheme with 35 conditions, subject to a legal agreement being signed by Prospect Homes to pay £1.25m for infrastructure agreements, including providing new school places, highways upgrades, public open space improvements and more bus services.

The site lies on the edge of the built-up area of Rose Hill. It is currently in use as agricultural land.

An officer’s report says: “The late objection received has been considered, and additional information requested by members has been provided in this report.

“Officers consider that proposal complies fully with the development plan and there are no material reasons to outweigh this finding in which case the application should be approved.”