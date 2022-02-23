Plans submitted to build 61 new affordable homes on grassland in Burnley
Plans have been submitted by Calico Homes to build 61 new homes on land at Kinross Street in Burnley.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:45 pm
The development would see a mix of affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses as well as one three-bedroom bungalow and two one-bedroom bungalows built.
Some 55 of the units will be brought forward specifically as affordable homes that will be available for affordable rent, while the remaining six units will be put forward as ‘Rent to Buy’, which constitutes a form of affordable housing.
The project site is located off Melrose Avenue and is situated between Kinross Street and Airdrie Crescent. The site is currently vacant grassland.